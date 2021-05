Our collective Year of Living Intimately has finally entered a new phase — Vaccines! Unmasking! — just in time for summer vacation and, wait for it, even more unsupervised, unscheduled hours for my children to roam about the house. I already know my husband and kids better than I ever imagined, though I still cannot understand how a well-educated 12-year-old can think Thomas Jefferson invented the lightbulb, or why an advanced society would force its elders to duke it out online for vaccine appointments. The long-term physical and emotional toll of a year of isolation on my 90-year-old mother and school-age children remains a terrifying mystery.