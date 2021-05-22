newsbreak-logo
Florida theme parks, attractions ease mask and other COVID rules ahead of Memorial Day

By Michelle Marchante and
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Are you planning a South Florida staycation this summer? A road trip to the theme parks in Orlando?. Whatever your plans, masks are no longer required everywhere you go. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear a mask, except in certain places. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should still wear a mask, the CDC advises.

