HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we won’t break or tie any records today, it will still be a warmer afternoon for late May. You may also have to dodge a few storms in spots later. Your Wednesday starts off on a very nice note. Look for some patchy fog and sunny skies for a while this morning. The clouds will gradually increase along with the rain chances the deeper into the day we get. Highs will top out in the mid-80s for most. Chances for scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the first part of the evening.