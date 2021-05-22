DC United vs Philadelphia Union Predictions, Betting Odds and Tips (24/05/2019)

CHICAGO, Il. (May 8, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union took on Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, May 8, securing their first MLS win this season with a 2-0 win. The first half remained scoreless with the Union creating the bulk of chances, outshooting Chicago 9 to 3. In the second half, Cory Burke’s left footed volley made it 1-0 in the 51’ followed by a headed goal by Jakob Glesnes in the 60’. Andre Blake recorded 3 saves to ensure the Union get the clean sheet. Homegrown Jack McGlynn earned his first MLS start of his career and became the 8th homegrown to make an MLS start for Philadelphia Union. McGlynn also became the second-youngest player to start for the Union in MLS play at 17 years old (17 years, 10 months, and 1 day). The Union are home at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 12, where they will face the New England Revolution. (7:30 p.m. ET / PH17).