newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

An end in sight on COVID-19 restrictions and a bipartisan breakthrough: The week in Michigan politics

Posted by 
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and in-person activity will lift by July 1 under a new timeline announced this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Beginning Tuesday, June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be removed, including at sporting events. Indoor settings, including event spaces, gyms and casinos, will increase capacity from 30% to 50%, while other indoor settings already at 50% will stay there for another month. Then on July 1, all broad restrictions will be lifted.

www.mlive.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Mike Shirkey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Legislature#Senate Budget#State Politics#Republican Politics#Miosha#Mdhhs#Whitmer Florida#The Associated Press#Michigan Rising Action#House Oversight Committee#State Budget Negotiations#Conservative Groups#Permanent Rules#State Recommendations#Federal Stimulus Dollars#Budget Talks#Tentative Truce#Expected Tax Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan Statedeseret.com

Michigan just ended this specific COVID-19 rule

Michigan will enact new COVID-19 restrictions and rules beginning June 1 — one of which will end an ongoing rule about restaurants and bars, The Detroit News reports. The new rules from Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services will end the requirement for restaurants and bars to only allow six people at each individual table, and for tables to be placed six spots apart, according to The Detroit News.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Sets Workplace Rules For Unvaccinated Staffers

This week is seeing many West Michigan businesses slowly get back to normal as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is allowing workers who had been working remotely, to return to offices and workplaces across the state. And while those fully vaccinated will have a more traditional workday experience, businesses across the state are also having to deal with those who have not yet completed the vaccination process.
Lansing, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan Senate approves ban on requiring coronavirus vaccine for minors

LANSING, MI - The Michigan Senate passed a bill banning state or local health officers from mandating children receive COVID-19 vaccines. Senate Bill 457, sponsored by Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, would prohibit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services or a local director from issuing emergency orders for minors to get vaccinated. The bill passed on partisan lines during session Tuesday, May 25. The bill now heads to the state House for consideration.
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Gov. Whitmer marks return to office work as MIOSHA rolls out relaxed rules

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Monday about the steps and rules residents will have to follow as they return to in-person work across the state. Employers can now allow fully vaccinated employees to work without face coverings or social distancing, as long as they have a policy to make sure non-vaccinated employees continue to wear masks and follow social distancing.
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. May 19, 2021. Editorial: Michigan’s COVID cops still hard at work. Michiganians gave a sigh of relief Friday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told them the good news that fully vaccinated residents could opt out of wearing their masks. This follows the science that vaccines are getting us back to normal.
Public Health9&10 News

Governor Whitmer Announces Updates to MIOSHA COVID-19 Guidelines

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced new updates to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 emergency rules on Monday. The governor also announced an updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order, eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50% capacity, which is set to take effect on June 1.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan's 6-person restaurant, bar rule rescinded after Whitmer's violation

Grand Rapids — Michigan's new COVID-19 health rules, effective June 1, include the elimination of a restriction Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violated over the weekend. The epidemic rules released by the state Department of Health and Human Services Monday have dropped requirements that restaurant and bar tables be limited to six people, with each table being six feet apart.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Data: Where Michigan’s COVID pandemic stands 1 month after surge

For weeks, the state of Michigan was leading the nation in coronavirus spread, consistently reporting record-high numbers of daily new COVID-19 cases for 2021 throughout March and April. As coronavirus restrictions were lifted and people were exposed to more transmissible COVID variants, Michigan experienced a surge in virus infections that...