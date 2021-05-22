An end in sight on COVID-19 restrictions and a bipartisan breakthrough: The week in Michigan politics
Michigan’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and in-person activity will lift by July 1 under a new timeline announced this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Beginning Tuesday, June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be removed, including at sporting events. Indoor settings, including event spaces, gyms and casinos, will increase capacity from 30% to 50%, while other indoor settings already at 50% will stay there for another month. Then on July 1, all broad restrictions will be lifted.www.mlive.com