Kim Jong-un is cracking down on mullets and skinny jeans and people don’t blame him

By Kate Plummer
 4 days ago
Did someone call the fashion police? Perhaps, as North Korea is cracking down on mullets and skinny jeans.

State-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmun said that more needed to be done to fight the “invasion of a capitalistic lifestyle” from the “exotic and decadent” West and warned that the particular hairstyle and trouser will tear the country down “like a damp wall” if they are not stamped out.

Blimey!

It said: “History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defence power if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle.

“We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them.”

It comes after dictator Kim Jong-un toughened laws in December meaning that people with dyed hair and piercings could be sent to labour camps if they offended repeatedly. He also banned ‘non-socialist’ hairstyles like the mullet and announced that there would only be 15 approved haircuts allowed in the country.

Meanwhile, ripped, blue or skinny jeans and slogan T-shirts are also banned, leaving people with few options.

Reacting to the ban, people sympathised with North Korea’s disgust at the mullet:

While others expressed concerns about Tony Blair, who recently sported the ‘do much to the distress of absolutely everyone:

Mullets are pretty naff, we will give him that. But who knew Kim Jong-un thought skinny jeans were cheugy?

MilitaryMilitary.com

Is Kim Jung Un a Military Academy Graduate? Why Experts Say No

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is not only the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, he is the Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), the fourth-largest military in the world. North Korea's military is part of its foundation; Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Un's grandfather and...
WorldBirmingham Star

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un should be held accountable, says U.S.

During April's annual North Korea Freedom Week, the United States said it will hold dictator Kim Jong Un accountable for human rights abuses. State Department spokesman Ned Price noted that there are over 100,000 political prisoners being held in North Korean prison camps, who "suffer unspeakable abuses" Such abuses included...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Moon's likely message to Biden: 'You can trust Kim Jong Un, trust me'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s main message to President Biden at their first summit meeting this Friday promises to be disquietingly quixotic. Moon, who has met Kim Jong Un four times, is likely to repeat to Biden — who has yet to meet a North Korean leader — what he stated in a January news conference: Kim “has a clear will for peace, dialogue and denuclearization” in return for a U.S. pledge of “regime security guarantee and normalization of relations.” If this is indeed Moon’s message, the meeting probably will not end well.
Politicssmallwarsjournal.com

05/05/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs. 1. Chinese ambassador tells U.S., North Korea not to make tensions with each other worse. 2. Commander General LaCamera nominated for next USFK commander. 3. Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis receives Paik Sun-yup award. 4. N. Korea continues...
WorldSlipped Disc

An earlier massacre of musicians by Kim Jong-un

Further to this week’s reports that the North Korean dictator ordered the execution of a conductor in February, we have been reminded of a little-noticed prior crime in September 2017:. A NORTH Korean defector has revealed she saw 11 musicians “blown to bits” by anti-aircraft guns in a terrifying execution...
Musicnknews.org

Kim Jong Un wants to control teens with music, haircuts and socialist thought

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to shape up his country’s “criminal” teens with new music, new entertainment, socialist hairstyles and actions that root out other “dangerous poisons” to state ideology. On Friday, North Korean state media released a letter written by Kim, which called for the country’s Youth...
Beauty & FashionMySanAntonio

New North Korean Law Bans Mullets and Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans, mullets and nose piercings. What do they have in common? According to the government of North Korea, they’re all indications of a “capitalistic lifestyle” and are therefore bad. And, based on a new report at Insider, Kim Jong-un’s government has taken steps to ban all 3 within the confines of the nation he governs. And while the idea of a mullet being declared illegal is deeply surreal on first glance, North Korea is also a country where losing a soccer game can lead to imprisonment — making this new edict a lot more alarming than it initially seems.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

North Korea state media boasts ‘strongest defense’ under Kim Jong Un

"[We have] the strongest national defense force so ... future generations can forever create prosperity," a state newspaper reported.KCNA/UPI. North Korea’s state media claimed the nation has built the strongest defense force in its history, and that its status on the world stage has risen significantly because of state efforts.
WorldForeign Policy

Moon Wants a Legacy on North Korea That Isn’t Coming

U.S. President Joe Biden faces a delicate problem when he hosts his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, at the White House on May 21. The two leaders don’t see eye to eye on North Korea, and both sides are playing a masterful game to cover up the rift. Biden, Secretary...