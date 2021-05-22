Kim Jong-un is cracking down on mullets and skinny jeans and people don’t blame him

(via REUTERS)

Did someone call the fashion police? Perhaps, as North Korea is cracking down on mullets and skinny jeans.

State-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmun said that more needed to be done to fight the “invasion of a capitalistic lifestyle” from the “exotic and decadent” West and warned that the particular hairstyle and trouser will tear the country down “like a damp wall” if they are not stamped out.

Blimey!

It said: “History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defence power if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle.

“We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them.”

It comes after dictator Kim Jong-un toughened laws in December meaning that people with dyed hair and piercings could be sent to labour camps if they offended repeatedly. He also banned ‘non-socialist’ hairstyles like the mullet and announced that there would only be 15 approved haircuts allowed in the country.

Meanwhile, ripped, blue or skinny jeans and slogan T-shirts are also banned, leaving people with few options.

Reacting to the ban, people sympathised with North Korea’s disgust at the mullet:

While others expressed concerns about Tony Blair, who recently sported the ‘do much to the distress of absolutely everyone:

Mullets are pretty naff, we will give him that. But who knew Kim Jong-un thought skinny jeans were cheugy?