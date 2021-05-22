newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philly youth organizations now hiring for more than 1,000 summer jobs

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nonprofits across Philadelphia are looking to fill hundreds of positions for summer jobs. The city and a range of youth organizations will be hiring summer staff at more than a dozen job fairs, which will kick off Saturday, May 22. The first three fairs will be held from 11 a.m....

whyy.org
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Organizations#Youth Group#West Philadelphia#Job Fairs#Philly#Nonprofits#Community Centers#Murphy Recreation Center#Summer Jobs#Summer Staff#Employers#Recreation Centers#South Philadelphia#Teachers#Gain Job Experience#Germantown#People#Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philly’s Dell Music Center reopens for the summer season

The Dell Music Center is reopening for the summer 2021 season, city officials announced Monday. Nestled in East Fairmount Park, the Dell Music Center hosts concerts, community events, and commencements. The open-air amphitheater managed by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation traditionally operates from June through October. But this year, the former...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Regional Roundup: 05/24/2021

On this week’s Regional Roundup we start off with Olympian swimmer KELSI WORRELL DAHLIA, who won Olympic gold in Rio in 2016. She’ll tell us what it’s been like training under COVID restrictions, the upcoming US swim trials, and how preparing to compete for her shot at the Tokyo Olympics compares to the last time around. Then, it’s a good job market for young people this summer – a lot of employers are desperate for workers at city pools, camps, and restaurants. We’ll talk with Philadelphia Youth Network President CHEKEMMA FULMORE-TOWNSEND about the Philadelphia job market for young people this summer, the employment challenges facing youth in high poverty areas, and how to help teens prepare for interviewing and workplace expectations. Finally, if you have been suffering from itchy eyes and a runny nose, you are not alone. The pollen count has been extremely high. We talk with allergist DR. DONALD DVORIN about why seasonal allergies have been so bad this spring and about his work counting pollen for our region.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Talking about the Philadelphia accent

What do Philadelphians sound like? From our trademark words and phrases (jawn, down the shore) to our specific pronunciations, our region’s accent and dialect is almost instantly recognizable. But what exactly does it mean to sound like you’re from the region and, if you’re not from around here, what makes it so hard to pick the accent up? Joining us on the show is Michigan State University linguist BETSY SNELLER and dialect coach and actor SUSANNE SULBY, who worked with the cast of Mare of Easttown to perfect the sound of the region.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

‘Watershed moment’: Philly’s new police oversight board moves forward

Philadelphia is one step closer to establishing an independent and permanent watchdog group to investigate allegations of police misconduct. A City Council committee on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation that details the duties and powers of the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which will replace the current Police Advisory Commission, a group that has long lacked the authority and funding to make lasting change.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

State’s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

(Harrisburg) — The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union expressed support Monday for in-person instruction in the fall, calling it a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot. “As more students are vaccinated over the summer, we believe...
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.
Philadelphia, PAjefferson.edu

Register Today: Faculty Day 2021 (June 9)

Registration is now open for the 2021 Faculty Day Program, Jefferson’s annual celebration of exemplary teaching across the university. Faculty Day will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 9. Faculty Day offers faculty a place to share best practices in teaching and learning and network to connect. Conversations will focus...