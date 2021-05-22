100 years ago: Drive being made to put over health camp for children at Colyear

As the pandemic worsens in India, a South Bay dentist continues to champion efforts to fabricate "homemade" ventilators to send to COVID-ravaged nations. For more than a year, Dr. Kusum Atraya, a sleep-specialist dentist, has been gathering sleep apnea machines which can then be converted into ventilators and shipped to countries still suffering the worst of the pandemic. "I read about UCSF and Berkeley converting [Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines] into ventilators and respirators," Atraya told the Gilroy Dispatch in June 2020. "Many of my patients have CPAP machines collecting dust in closets. I thought there must be many more people in the community with unused units who might like to donate them." A Stanford Doctor ultimately created an accessory that converted the CPAC machines into an oxygen delivery device, according to KPIX.