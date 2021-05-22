newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

100 years ago: Drive being made to put over health camp for children at Colyear

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 4 days ago

The anti-tuberculosis association is making a drive in this county for supplies of various kinds for the support of the children’s health camp to be located at Colyear Springs this summer. For the time being the drive is directed to the mobilization of some seventy chickens to be taken to...

www.redbluffdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Years Ago#For The Time Being#The Red Cross#The Oak#School Supplies#Gramaphone#Victrola Records#Drive#Colyear Springs#Time#Notify#General Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
Hall County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Why Staci Vinton, Jaycees Young Woman of the Year, puts her all into caring for local children

May 12—Staci Vinton, a lifelong Gainesville-Hall County resident, didn't just pursue her passion for helping kids, she harnessed it and started a child care facility. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
KidsThe Post and Courier

Pediatricians ask everyone to consider the health and well-being of children

As the elected officers of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (SCAAP), we are writing to express our concerns for children as the pandemic continues. Representing over 750 pediatricians statewide, we stand united with our AAP colleagues (over 67,000) nationally to speak out on behalf of...
Wayne County, IACorydon Times-Republican

PTFAC in Corydon Learn-to-Swim returns this year with assistance being offered for those that cannot afford lessons for their children

Following the closure of the Prairie Trails Family Aquatic Center (PTFAC) during the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, families were excited to learn of plans for the pool’s reopening during the summer of 2021. Along with the pool’s reopening comes word of swimming lessons being offered once again for children.
Advocacyhoodline.com

South Bay dentist has been marshaling ventilator drive for over a year

As the pandemic worsens in India, a South Bay dentist continues to champion efforts to fabricate "homemade" ventilators to send to COVID-ravaged nations. For more than a year, Dr. Kusum Atraya, a sleep-specialist dentist, has been gathering sleep apnea machines which can then be converted into ventilators and shipped to countries still suffering the worst of the pandemic. "I read about UCSF and Berkeley converting [Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines] into ventilators and respirators," Atraya told the Gilroy Dispatch in June 2020. "Many of my patients have CPAP machines collecting dust in closets. I thought there must be many more people in the community with unused units who might like to donate them." A Stanford Doctor ultimately created an accessory that converted the CPAC machines into an oxygen delivery device, according to KPIX.
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Summer camp leaders focusing on health, safety this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer camps are getting ready to welcome students, and they are focused on safety. At the Whitaker Family YMCA, the splash pad and basketball court are empty, but starting June 1 there’ll be kids laughing and playing. Youth Development Program Director Grace Watts says kids will have a lot of activities to choose from. But in the midst of all that fun, kids will have to wear a mask and stay socially distanced.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Virtual ‘Wildlife Creature Camp’ for children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every day this week, Daybreak is presenting a way to send children to summer campaign without them leaving home. Varsity Tours is offering 17-virtual campaign kids can attend via their computer. Coyote Peterson, from YouTube and Animal Planet fame, was on Daybreak Monday. He discussed some of...
Healthnorthwestmoinfo.com

Tri-County Health Department to Hold Vaccine Clinics for Children 12 and Over

The Tri-County Health Department will be holding two Pfzier COVID vaccine clinics to give parents and caregivers a chance to get their children vaccinated. The clinics are for children ages 12 years and over. All those under 18 will need to have a parent present at the clinic when their child receives the vaccines.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Ending the Stigma of Mental Health

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s a great time for all of us to slow down, take stock of our own mental health and our feeling around it. Mental Health experts say there’s a stigma around that phrase that can prevent to many of us seeking help. So we’re chatting about that with Health & Wellness Coach April Lund today.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Bygones: 100 years ago, a funding drive for St. Luke's

A $1 million funding drive for St. Luke's Hospital will be launched tomorrow morning when 800 volunteers begin calling on businesses and homes. The drive has the support of thousands of Duluthians and others who are familiar with the city's meager hospital facilities. The new $140,000 home of the Duluth...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Virtual summer space camp for children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s day 2 in our weeklong look at cool summer camps for kids. On Tuesday, Daybreak went to space without ever leaving the studio. Varsity tutors created a summer space camp that’s virtual. The camp’s expert instructor, astronaut-in-training Alyssa Carson, was on Daybreak Tuesday. She talked about...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Organizers of Baltimore County area summer camps expecting more children enrolled this year

The pandemic that shut down much of the nation throughout the summer of 2020 impacted Americans in many ways. Last summer, though, children were affected as many camps either did not operate or went with smaller capacities. This summer should see an improvement in that area as camps are now even more well-versed in measures to keep the children safe, some restrictions have been relaxed, and ...