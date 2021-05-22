newsbreak-logo
As long as big business hides overseas, individual taxpayers have to foot the bill

Governments wanting to stop big businesses from shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions have a carrot and a stick at their disposal. The stick involves regulating practices such as corporate inversion, aggressive transfer pricing and license royalties so that tax avoidance is effectively outlawed. The carrot involves lowering your own tax rates so that the advantages of moving profits offshore disappear.

