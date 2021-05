AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners currently have 14 players on Injured List, the most of any American League team, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…the Mariners have had 18 total players on the Injured List so far this season, but…DID YOU KNOW?…the 18 Injured List players have already surpassed the Mariners season total for the 2020 season (17 players)?…since 2015, the Mariners have placed 18+ players on the Injured List only twice over the course of a full 162-game season: 2019 (21 players) and 2016 (18 players).