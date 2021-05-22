newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, including Sedona. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

