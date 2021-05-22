newsbreak-logo
Apache County, AZ

High Wind Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Little Colorado River Valley from Winslow to St. Johns southward into the White Mountains. * WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause falling trees and power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility in the lower elevations.

Navajo County, AZ
Apache County, AZ
Winslow, AZ
Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:35:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm near Salina and Cottonwood, in Apache county, has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds to 45 mph and light showers remain possible in this area until 4 PM MDT.
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA Although breezy conditions will persist through late tonight, wind speeds have fallen below warning critera and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 7 PM MST.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.