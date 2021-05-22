High Wind Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.