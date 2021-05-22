High Wind Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 11:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Little Colorado River Valley from Winslow to St. Johns southward into the White Mountains. * WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause falling trees and power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility in the lower elevations.alerts.weather.gov