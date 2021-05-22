newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

The Struggle to Improve Vaccination Rates Among Latinos in New York

By Stephania Taladri d
The New Yorker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis winter, as the pandemic continued to unfold, Myrna Lazcano felt a need to insulate herself from others. A forty-four-year-old community activist from Mexico living in East Harlem, she had spent much of 2020 answering calls from friends, neighbors, acquaintances, and even strangers in need. Beginning last March, cries for help about increasing immigration raids gave way to urgent pleas for food, money, and funeral services. When a neighbor and her husband fell gravely ill with the coronavirus, they asked if Lazcano would take care of their two young daughters if they were to die. After one of her brother’s co-workers died of the virus, his corpse lay in his apartment for twelve hours before it was retrieved. “We may not be related by blood,” Lazcano said recently, “but we’ve had too many casualties in this war.”

