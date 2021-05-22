newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dan Snyder Planning “State-Of-The-Art” Stadium For The Washington Football Team By 2027

By Tony Roberts
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. -- Even though the Washington Football Team (WFT) still doesn’t have a name, owner Dan Snyder is already looking at what’s next for the franchise. Currently, Snyder is working on plans for a new stadium that he hopes to open by 2027, according to a TMZ report. Snyder and his team haven’t picked out a location for the new stadium, but they were in Los Angeles viewing SoFi Stadium for inspiration.

www.thebaynet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#Art#American Football#Team Sports#Tmz Sports#Espn#Wft#Owner Dan Snyder#Landover#Los Angeles#Md#D C#Planning#West Coast#Fedex Field#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
News Break
Arts
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWashington Times

Ron Rivera, Dan Snyder donate $200K to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said in a video Thursday that he and his wife Stephanie will make a $100,000 donation to the “Run Rich Run” fund that benefits St. Jude‘s Children Research Hospital, and owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya will match it. The $200,000 donation will...
NFLHogs Haven

Dan Snyder and Jason Wright tour stadiums and are asked about new location/team name

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and Team President Jason Wright were recently interviewed while touring the Los Angeles Rams/Chargers new digs(Sofia Stadium). They have been touring NFL stadiums, and are also looking at stadiums in Europe for inspiration for their new stadium. The team's lease with FedEx Field is up in 2027 and a new stadium is expected to be completed before then. TMZ asked about Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, but no hints were given about the new location. They gave similar responses when asked about a new team name which is expected to be announced next year.
NFLoutkick.com

Dan Snyder Aiming For Big Changes To FedEx Field

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is looking for a fresh start with a new “state of the art” stadium on the way for 2027. According to TMZ Sports, Dan Snyder is touring a number of other football stadiums to get inspiration for renovations at FedEx Field in Washington. In...
NFLFOX43.com

Dan Snyder may bring new WFT stadium to area by 2027. Here are the possible locations

WASHINGTON — Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder told TMZ that he is in the process of building a new stadium by 2027. According to TMZ, Snyder was in Los Angeles this week with 12 people eyeing the SoFi Stadium for inspiration on the possible stadium coming to the DMV. Snyder told TMZ that he has "big plans" for the building and was looking into the future.
NFLYardbarker

Washington Football Team Adds A 'Fan-Centric' Executive To Front Office

The Washington Football Team continues to retool their business operations as part of a nearly complete makeover by team resident Jason Wright. WFT has hired Will Misselbrook as their new chief creative and digital officer. The team announced the move on Tuesday morning and said that Misselbrook would oversee 'fan-centric...
NFLYardbarker

Analysis: What Charles Leno Brings To The Washington Football Team O-Line

The guarantee is unknown at this point but there's a good chance that much, if not all $5 million is going to be guaranteed. Consider that a bargain compared to former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher. The former No. 1 pick signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal worth $9.4 million. Fisher is coming off a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, which led to his release from the Chiefs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team won’t have tryout players at rookie minicamp

An update on the Washington Football Team’s rookie minicamp. Every year, NFL teams bring in tryout players to rookie minicamp to get a look at some potential 90-man roster candidates. Most often, these players don’t make the team, but occasionally, teams unearth a diamond in the rough. That happened for...
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team: Ryan Kerrigan leaves behind a rich legacy

Sep 13, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (not pictured) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. The Heartbreak Kid is signing elsewhere this offseason. Ryan Kerrigan leaves behind a rich...
NFLchatsports.com

Gunning For New 'State Of The Art' Stadium By 2027

Move over Jerry World ... Dan Snyder says he's in the process of building his own massive palace for his Washington Football Team -- telling TMZ Sports he expects to have it all done by 2027!!!. The WFT owner was in Los Angeles this week scoping out SoFi Stadium to...
NFLWashington Post

Washington Football Team signs veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Football Team may have found its new left tackle. Former Chicago Bears lineman and 2018 Pro Bowler Charles Leno Jr. is signing a one-year contract with Washington worth $5 million, according to his agent, Ron Slavin. Leno, who visited Washington’s training facility Monday, gives the team veteran experience at a position it targeted in the offseason.
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

Gamecocks planning for full Williams-Brice Stadium during 2021 football season

COLUMBIA — The Shane Beamer Era can begin in front of a full house. South Carolina announced on May 19 that it is planning for full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2021 football season. The move was expected after COVID-19 restrictions had begun being lifted statewide and after Clemson said in early March that it was planning for a full Memorial Stadium.