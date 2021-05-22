Dan Snyder Planning “State-Of-The-Art” Stadium For The Washington Football Team By 2027
LANDOVER, Md. -- Even though the Washington Football Team (WFT) still doesn’t have a name, owner Dan Snyder is already looking at what’s next for the franchise. Currently, Snyder is working on plans for a new stadium that he hopes to open by 2027, according to a TMZ report. Snyder and his team haven’t picked out a location for the new stadium, but they were in Los Angeles viewing SoFi Stadium for inspiration.www.thebaynet.com