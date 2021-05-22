Dan Snyder Planning “State-Of-The-Art” Stadium For The Washington Football Team By 2027

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and Team President Jason Wright were recently interviewed while touring the Los Angeles Rams/Chargers new digs(Sofia Stadium). They have been touring NFL stadiums, and are also looking at stadiums in Europe for inspiration for their new stadium. The team's lease with FedEx Field is up in 2027 and a new stadium is expected to be completed before then. TMZ asked about Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, but no hints were given about the new location. They gave similar responses when asked about a new team name which is expected to be announced next year.