Hopedale, MA

Bancroft Memorial Library news

Milford Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibrary update: We are back to our regular hours again starting on June 1! Patrons are still required to wear a mask. However the library is now open to unlimited browsing, sitting, reading, and working at tables (one person per table in the Reading Room). Library hours: 1-8 p.m. Monday...

www.milforddailynews.com
#Book Reviews#Native Americans#Bancroft Library#Theatre#Bancroft Memorial Library#Electricity#Little Red Riding Hood#Woven Llama Craft Kit#The Mobile App#Library News#Library Hours#Library Programs#Monthly Library Events#Hopedale Library#Book Donations#Author Louise Erdrich#Books#Teen Volunteers#Sale#Patrons
