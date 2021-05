Ask any '90s era Batman fan about their favorite version of the Caped Crusader, and they'll likely pointed to the 1995 show, Batman: The Animated Series. Created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, it introduced a level of writing and animation quality beyond the world of Saturday morning cartoons. Now, J.J. Abrams is aiming to recreate that magic by teaming up with Timm and Matt Reeves (director of the upcoming film, The Batman) for a new HBO Max series. Dubbed Batman: The Caped Crusader, it's meant to be a return to the character's noir roots, where the trio hopes to explore the psychology of Batman's cavalry of characters.