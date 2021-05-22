newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry Reportedly Doesn’t Care to ‘Reach a Truce’ With Family

By Robert Arissen
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’d be hard-pressed to find a family that doesn’t have at least occasional drama. The royals are certainly no exception to this rule, and while they tend to make things look perfect on the outside, the truth is, that behind closed doors, they are pretty much just like everyone else.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Kate Duchess#Family Time#Family Drama#The New York Times#Best Life#The Duke Of Sussex#Duke#Kensington Palace#England#London#Cambridge#Windsor#Appearances#Care#Hope#Countless News Stories#Truth#Visible Tension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
gmanetwork.com

Prince Harry moved to US to 'break cycle' of family 'pain and suffering'

LOS ANGELES - Prince Harry moved his wife and son to California to break a family cycle of "pain and suffering" after realizing his father Prince Charles "treated me the way he was treated," he said in an interview released Thursday. The remarks comes in the wake of Harry and...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Says ‘Genetic Pain and Suffering’ is Passed Down in Royal Family

Prince Harry isn’t quite done with causing public-relations nightmares for his family back home in Britain. In his latest tell-all—a podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard—the estranged royal seemed to criticize the way he was brought up by Prince Charles, and said that he had to move away from the United Kingdom to stop his kids from suffering the same fate that he did. Asked about his childhood, Harry said: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.” He added that there’s “a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on” by parents, which he wants to avoid, and also described his royal experience as being like “a mix of being in The Truman Show and being in the zoo.” Clarence House, Charles’ private office, refused to comment on Harry’s latest remarks.
theroyalobserver.com

'The Damage Is Done': Prince Harry & Prince Charles Will Never Have A 'Loving & Caring' Relationship Again, Former Butler Claims

Will Prince Charles and Prince Harry ever make up? According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, he believes the father and son will never be on the same page going forward. "The damage is done," Harrold said on Channel 5's Charles & Harry: Father and Son Divided. "And that makes me sad because the relationship that I knew which was a loving, caring, fun relationship can never be like that again."
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Plans To Break The Cycle He Was Born Into

British Royal family news Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wants to raise his 2-year-old son Archie differently from how his father, Prince Charles, raised him. The Duke of Sussex, 36, revealed in an interview that his life as a prince was miserable and he had wished he wasn’t a prince in his 20s. Now as a father himself, he wants to protect his children from the same sad existence that he faced growing up.
Mental HealthVanity Fair

William and Kate Play Table Tennis and Shoot Arrows During Mental Health-Focused Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health well-being in children and young people. The royals, who will take part in a national radio campaign tomorrow to mark the end of the UK’s National Mental Health Awareness Week, visited three local organizations where they joined in a game of table tennis. William showed off his football skills and Kate took the lead when it came to a game of archery and potting a plant at “The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone,” a local youth organization which works to transform the lives of young people.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Royal Aides Reportedly Say Prince Harry Should Be Stripped of Title

The Royal Family reportedly has had it up to HERE with Prince Harry trashing them publicly, and they think he’s not acting like a prince, so he shouldn’t have that title. Royal aides are angry Harry’s been lashing out, most recently at his dad … this according to Daily Mail sources. The report came out after Harry went on Dax Shepard’s podcast and said his dad caused him great pain and suffering. He does go on to say Prince Charles endured the same trauma because it’s “genetic” in the Royal Family, but vowed he would break that cycle with his own kids.
Mental HealthWhat Kate Wore

The Duchess Mixes Old & New Pieces for West Midlands Visit

Today the Duke and Duchess traveled to the West Midlands to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. This is the 21st year for the annual week of activities designed to raise awareness of mental health issues and the opportunities to achieve good mental health. (In the US, Mental Health Awareness Week is in October.) This year’s theme is focused on nature.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine – then known as Kate Middleton – was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children Miss Their Great-Grandfather, Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.