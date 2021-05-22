‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Using Same VFX Teams From Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Films
Though, the studio and actors won’t acknowledge it, the worst kept secret in Hollywood is Tobey Maguie and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home. Like I have stated on our exclusive Patreon podcast The DisInsider Show, and many insiders alike we have all heard different variations of how Maguire and Garfield will appear in the film. Now, thanks to some trusted friends, some new information has come out that backs all this up.thedisinsider.com