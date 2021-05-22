‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Using Same VFX Teams From Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Films

Being a major celebrity comes with plenty of sweet perks, but anonymity usually isn’t one of them. When you were once the face of a major franchise, it’s hard to stay under the radar, as former Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield recently admitted. However, the Peter Parker of the past did share that he uses a secret twitter account, and he’s seen all of those wild Spider-Man rumors floating around.The reveal (which was first shared on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast) has since gone viral on Twitter, where fans across the web have shared some hilarious memes responding to Garfield denying his involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home and the news of his secretive Twitter presence.