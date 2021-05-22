newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jalyn Hall and Amir O’Neill Set to Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Crossover’

By Skyler Shuler
thedisinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, we exclusively reported that director George Tillman, Jr., best known for his work directing and producing the 2018 smash hit The Hate You Give, will be directing a new series The Crossover at 20th Television, for Disney+. Now, we have our first casting for the project. According to...

thedisinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crossover#Josh Tillman#Best Drama#Smash#Star In Disney#American#Han#O Neil Stars#Stars#Aka Josh#Basketball Prodigy Twins#20th Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Ms Marvel completes filming on Disney+ series

Disney+ series Ms Marvel has wrapped filming. According to Variety, the superhero show – headlined by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan – completed its final fifth and sixth episodes in Thailand recently. Despite a third wave of coronavirus in the country, Ms Marvel was able to continue rolling its...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

The Mysterious Benedict Society Trailer: Tony Hale Stars in Disney+ Series

Disney+ has released the official trailer for their upcoming series adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart’s coming-of-age adventure novel series The Mysterious Benedict Society, starring Emmy winner Tony Hale (Veep). The video features Hale’s Mr. Benedict as he forms a quartet of gifted children, enlisting them for a mission against his evil twin brother Dr. Curtain. The series will be available for streaming on Friday, June 25.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: ‘Monica’ Actress Kelsey Asbille Set to Star in Thrilling New Series

While fans of “Yellowstone” will recognize Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton from the show, she’s taking on an all-new role soon. She will temporarily put aside her identity as the tough granddaughter of Native American elder Felix Long. She’s also married to Kayce Dutton on the show. The “Yellowstone” star is also recognizable for her roles in “Fargo” and “Wind River.”
TV SeriesAdvanced Television

The Walking Dead coming to Star on Disney+

Disney has confirmed that all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead will be available on Star via Disney+ from July 2nd in the UK. All 153 episodes will be available to stream, all in one place. Viewers can experience every iconic moment, ahead of the season 11 premiere this August; the final season of the celebrated, post-apocalyptic drama – although another spin-off series has already been announced.
TV & Videosdisneydining.com

More Information Revealed on Disney+ Series Turner & Hooch

This summer fans will be able to catch a new live-action film on Disney+ Turner and Hooch. This new series is a reboot/sequel to the original story from 1989 featuring Tom Hanks. The series will have Josh Peck as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, the son of Tom Hanks’ character, who inherits a large unruly dog as his new partner.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Monsters at Work Image Previews New Characters for Disney+ Series

As Monsters Inc. fans continue to wait for the upcoming debut of Monsters at Work, Disney+ has released the first image for Pixar’s upcoming animated spinoff series, which hails from executive producer Bobs Gannaway, based on the original characters created by Oscar-winning filmmaker and original film director Pete Doctor. The series is scheduled to make its debut on July 2.
TV SeriesEW.com

Hulu sets premieres for star-studded Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building series

August is set to bring many of your favorite Hollywood stars to Hulu including Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez. David E. Kelley's eight-episode adaptation of the Liane Moriarty New York Times bestselling novel Nine Perfect Strangers (of the same name) will premiere on Aug. 18. Each week, viewers will watch as nine strangers come together at a wellness resort, run by Kidman's Masha, seeking to reinvigorate their highly stressful lives.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Marvel Sets Directors for Secret Invasion Disney+ Series

Marvel has found a pair of directors for its upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion that will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. Hollywood Reporter is saying that Marvel has tapped Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) to direct episodes of the upcoming show. They will join executive producer Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) on the project, which is said to be shooting in Europe later this year. It’s unknown how many episodes each man will direct, but it’s said to likely be a three-three split or four-two.
MinoritiesAdvanced Television

Pride docu-series to debut on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that Pride, a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America decade-by-decade from the 1950s onward, will premiere on June 25th. Pride will be available as a Star Original in the UK, with all six episodes dropping at once exclusively on Disney+. In...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Officially Announced as Executive Producer on Disney+ Series

We're just a matter of weeks away from Loki, the latest Marvel Studios original series to make its debut exclusively on Disney+. The live-action adventure will follow the ongoing escapades of Tom Hiddleston's take on the God of Mischief, a role he has been playing for a decade since the first Thor film. It's safe to say that Hiddleston has made the character of Loki his own — and apparently, that extends to behind the scenes of the series as well. In a new press release from Marvel, Hiddleston is credited as an executive producer on Loki, alongside fellow executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Kate Herron, Michael Waldron, and Kevin Feige, with Kevin R. Wright and Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producers. This will be Hiddleston's second time serving as an executive producer on a project, following the 2016 miniseries The Night Manager.
TV & Videospiratesandprincesses.net

Gina Carano’s ‘Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic’ Disney+ Series Cancelled, Confirmed?

It would appear that the Disney+ series Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic is frozen in carbonite… at least for now. This shouldn’t come as any real surprise to anyone who has been following the near-daily Lucasfilm drama. The series was reportedly set to star Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan and Bill Burr as Mayfield, all reprising their respective roles from The Mandalorian.
TV & VideosWinter is Coming

Will Chris Hemsworth be in the new Loki series on Disney+?

Now that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shown that Marvel has come to play with their series on Disney+, all eyes turn to Loki as the next big series to hit the service. Though the series won’t debut until June 9, fans are already wondering who might show up in a big cameo.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Star+ boards Filmax, Gloriamundi series

Spanish distributor Filmax and prodco Gloriamundi Producciones have unveiled the first project from the production partnership they entered in January, with Disney-owned streaming channel Star+ picking up the show. Drama series The Roar of the Butterflies is a fictional retelling of the story of the Mirabal sisters from the Dominican...
TV Serieswild941.com

Get To Know “Loki” Before The Series Hits Disney+

We are just 3 weeks away from the 3rd Disney+ series hits are TV. June 9th is all about the God of Mischief himself, Loki. Now, you’ve seen Loki appear in many movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, & now he’s carrying his own show, so get to know who Loki is below.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Fox to Air 2nd ‘9-1-1’/’Lone Star’ Crossover in 2022

The 118 and the 126 will no longer be neighbors on Fox’s schedule come this fall, as “9-1-1” will be paired with new drama “The Big Leap,” while spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” is being pushed to midseason. While fans of the Tim Minear-run “9-1-1” universe – which was renewed today...
TV Seriesthathashtagshow.com

Loki Disney+ Series Releases Exclusive New Still

Loki definitely wants to build up the hype in anticipation of its impending release. Why else would Disney and Marvel release this new still image straight from the show?. This exclusive from Entertainment Weekly still shows our titular hero(?) Loki in a lovely grey TVA-issue prison jumpsuit. As an accessory, he has an equally as lovely black choker/tracker combo thing around his neck. Clearly, this is the height of fashion for TVA internees. Or at least, what passes for it.
TV & Videoskpopstarz.com

Park Ji Hoon, ASTRO Set to Star in Upcoming UNIVERSE Original Series

Park Ji Hoon and ASTRO are the next artists to get their own web series as a part of the UNIVERSE Original platform. NCSoft and Klap announced last May 10 that Park Ji Hoon will be leading "Prince Escape: Prisoner 5959" and ASTRO will have "Space Force A: A Secret Golden Bowl." The shows began airing on the K-pop fan interaction platform UNIVERSE on the same day at 10 AM KST.