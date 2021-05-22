REAL ESTATE MATTERS: Daughter wants to help parents by buying their house

Mapping out plans to purchase a home while you're currently renting a property? Two experts—Angela Moore, MSPFP, CFP, MPAS, CRPC, CFEI and Arielle Minicozzi Figueroa, CFP, CSLP, financial planners and the founders of Modern Money Advisor—explain that your journey to buying a new house can be a smooth one, so long as you start with essential steps. "You may be able to get financing with less money down, but it's best to plan for the worst-case scenario so that you have the ability to negotiate and take the best offer in terms and rate," says Moore. "In addition to that, create an updated monthly budget incorporating the new expenses once you move into the new home, and plan to have a general emergency fund of six to 12 months of expenses including the new mortgage, utilities, and maintenance."