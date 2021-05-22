newsbreak-logo
Guest Opinion: Israel, Palestinians seem further than ever from peace

theintell.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes of suffering civilians in Gaza and in Israel, especially the children, are heart wrenching, particularly for those of us in Bucks County with friends and family living in that part of the world. The situation in Gaza and the longstanding Israel-Palestinian conflict are interrelated, but separate issues. First Gaza:...

Middle EastSFGate

Hezbollah leader: Breach of Jerusalem means regional war

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah said Tuesday any violations of Jerusalem and the sites holy to Muslims and Christians would lead to a regional war. Speaking for the first time since the cease-fire ending the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah said Gaza’s...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

'End the cycle of violence': Dominic Raab calls on Israelis and Palestinians to find peaceful solution as he lands in Israel for talks following ceasefire

Dominic Raab landed in Israel last night to call for ‘an end to the cycle of violence’. The Foreign Secretary arrived for talks with senior leaders following the Israel-Gaza ceasefire. Today he will meet Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. Mr Raab...
Worldmetrovoicenews.com

Palestinians want Jews banned from the Temple Mount

Jews will be banned from the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, if Palestinian ceasefire demands are met. Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers Tuesday were given the demands by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in discussions about ceasefire details between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel. Abbas met in...
Worlddailyjournal.net

Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

CAIRO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after holding...
ReligionPost Register

Opinion: Republicans stand with Israel

My children sometimes ask which child is my favorite. I tell them it changes from month to month as my favorite, the one I pray for and worry about and try hard to support, is whatever child is in trouble at that moment. If you think hard, you will agree that while you love all of your children, your thoughts and concerns are often directed toward the child who is being bullied, the one who struggles to find friends, the one the world seems to pick on.
Middle EastTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Israel ignores plight of Palestinians

Israel's insatiable quest for territory at the expense of the native Palestinians expelled from their homes hearkens back to the expulsions of Cherokee Indians under the Indian Removal Act of 1830. Some 16,000 Cherokees were evicted from their homes and force-marched 1,000 miles to Oklahoma, the "Trail of Tears." Israel's...
U.S. PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

Palestinian Politics After the Gaza Conflict

In an article in The Hill today, I argue that the two lessons President Biden has apparently drawn from the conflict are both wrong. Last week, in a press conference he said “We still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer,” and “It's essential that the Palestinians in — on the West Bank be secure; that Abbas be recognized as the leader of the Palestinian people, which he is.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

More than 500 Biden campaign and Democratic staffers urge president to do more to protect Palestinians and hold Israel accountable

More than 500 Democratic staffers and Biden campaign alumni have written an open letter demanding the president do more to protect Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its actions in the occupied territories. The 11-day conflict in Gaza exposed a growing divide within the historic party, between progressives who identify...
MilitaryYNET News

61 Hamas fighters killed in Gaza fighting, Palestinian paper says

Sixty-one Hamas fighters were killed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the terror organizations in Gaza that ended last Friday, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to the report, eight of the 61, who were all members of the Hamas military wing,...
Middle EastLongmont Daily Times-Call

Ron Forthofer: Israel’s war on Palestinians

There is finally a ceasefire ending the Israeli military’s mass killing and devastation in Gaza and the firing of rockets from Gaza. Unfortunately, instead of supporting the ceasefire, Israel almost immediately restarted the same provocations that triggered the firing of rockets from Gaza. Israeli military and settlers resumed attacks on Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, the third holiest site in Islam. In addition, Israel resumed the campaign to remove Palestinians from several parts of East Jerusalem.
U.S. PoliticsRepublic

Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war there while keeping any assistance out of the hands of its militant Hamas rulers, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. The 11-day war...
U.S. Politicstelegraphherald.com

U.S. reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject

JERUSALEM — After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the U.S. and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits today, he will meet with Palestinian leaders who were sidelined by the...
Middle EastYellowhammer News

Guest: Putting Israel-Gaza violence in context and perspective

Over the last two weeks, violence between Israel and Palestinian terror factions in Gaza spiked following disturbances in the Old City of Jerusalem. With congruent Israeli and Islamic holidays underway, clashes and riots broke out culminating with Israeli security services conducting a raid at al Aqsa Mosque. In response, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading Israel to conduct retaliatory strikes. The cycle of violence continued to escalate with militants launching more than 4000 rockets and Israel conducting targeted killings of senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders. Israel undertook a campaign against Palestinian military and intelligence infrastructure in the Gaza strip, including destroying 60 miles underground tunnel networks and hundreds of rocket launchers and rocket manufacturing and storage facilities. By the time Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire on Thursday, 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis had been killed.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Blinken visits Middle East in bid to solidify fragile Israel-Gaza truce

Gaza — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday, beginning a tour of the Middle East aimed at solidifying the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. At least 253 Palestinians, including almost 70 children, and 14 people in Israel were killed during the 11-day conflict that was halted early on Friday by a tenuous truce agreement.