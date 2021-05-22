Conestoga Valley board approves 3% tax increase; average homeowner to pay $91 more per year

When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 10, in person at the Manheim Township Public Library and also held virtually. What happened: The board held a public hearing on a request by the Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, to tear down a portion of an old and inefficient building and replace it with a 140-space employee parking lot within the 100-year floodplain elevation. A new parking lot would eliminate the need for employees to park at Woodcrest Villa and be shuttled to the home.