Conestoga Valley board approves 3% tax increase; average homeowner to pay $91 more per year
When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting via YouTube, May 17. What happened: The board unanimously passed a 2021-22 proposed final budget that includes a 3% tax increase. For the average homeowner whose property is assessed at $213,018, that translates to an increase of $91 per year in taxes. Overall, budgeted expenditures exceed revenues by $610,214, which will be covered by the district’ fund balance.lancasteronline.com