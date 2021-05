With tonight serving as the big finale for season 19, why not take a minute and discuss American Idol season 20?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but it feels proper to kick things off with a reminder: Yes, the show is coming back. It was confirmed recently alongside a number of other unscripted ABC shows, not that this is any surprise. While it’s not the ratings juggernaut it was during its early days, American Idol remains a solid part of the primetime lineup. It also allows for a lot of cross-platform synergy as ABC can monetize the show on YouTube with individual performances. Also, parent company Disney can promote a lot of its properties over the course of a given season.