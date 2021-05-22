newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Beast Must Die: seen enough doom-laden crime dramas? Think again

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery streaming service must go through the stages of evolution: from bacteria to swamp-thing to biped. First, it launches with a load of old shows you forgot had ever existed, perhaps some films you have already seen twice; then, the first round of original programming, quite often a high watermark though with some strange missteps, when studios commission in the dark without the spectral idea of “an audience” there to shape it; then, the third stage, humanoid, when the new series are so regular that quality control has gone, and for every big-budget drama there’s also a competitive reality show about peeling bananas or something.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cush Jumbo
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Billy Howle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laden#Crime Drama#Films#Episodes#Show Time#Netflix Inc#British#Bbc Itv Avengers#Revenge#Original Programming#Amateur Sleuth#Detective Strangeways#Streaming#Men#Woods#Evolution#Bacteria#Peel#Studios Commission#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
PTSD
Related
TV SeriesComing Soon!

The Beast Must Die: AMC Sets Premiere Date for Revenge Thriller

The AMC+ Original six-part revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Cush Jumbo OBE (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), will premiere on Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and on Monday, July 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of their AMC linear airings on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. You can check out the episode descriptions of the first two episodes below!
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

AMC+ Original Series ‘The Beast Must Die’ to Debut in the U.S. in July

AMC+ is bringing an original six-part revenge thriller to its library called The Beast Must Die, that will star BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Cush Jumbo OBE (The Good Wife, The Good Fight). The gripping six-part series will premiere on Monday, July 5 on AMC+ and on Monday, July 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of their AMC linear airings on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Monster on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Legal Drama Film

Monster on Netflix is a courtroom drama film about the all-too-familiar story of a Black teenager versus America’s criminal justice system. “Three years after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and a short-lived name change to All Rise, Monster has finally landed on Netflix. Based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1999 novel of the same name, the legal drama shoehorns the viewer into a horrifying, yet all-too-familiar, scenario in which a Black teenager named Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is facing decades in prison while on trial for a crime that he swears he hasn’t committed.”
TV SeriesNew University Newspaper

HBO Max Releases Crime Drama ‘Mare of Easttown’

While the premise of a detective trying to solve a murder during personal crises may seem cliché, the HBO Max miniseries “Mare of Easttown,” released on April 18, manages to captivate its audience with new twists and refreshing performances. Director Craig Zobel’s direction in “Mare of Easttown” is different from...
TV SeriesBBC

The Pursuit of Love: What the Must Watch reviewers think.

Every week, the Must Watch podcasters review the biggest TV and streaming shows. This week Scott Bryan and Hayley Campbell share their thoughts on BBC One’s The Pursuit of Love. Lily James, Emily Beecham, Andrew Scott and Dominic West star in Emily Mortimer’s take on Nancy Mitford’s classic novel. Hayley...
MoviesHarvard Crimson

Shirley Chen ‘22 Takes the Lead in Indie Drama “Beast Beast”

Shirley Chen '22 (left) stars as Krista and Jose Angeles (right) stars as Nito in "Beast Beast," directed by Danny Madden. By Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Kristian Zuniga. Shirley Chen ‘22 discovered her love of theater through high school plays — but that happened long before she ever acted in one. As a kid, she’d sit in the audience of her older brother’s performances, awestruck by the magic of the show and the bonds between its actors.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Streaming Roundup (5/14/21), Including ‘The Beast Must Die’ and ‘Friends: The Reunion’

The AMC+ six-part revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die,” starring Jared Harris (“Mad Men”) and Cush Jumbo OBE (“The Good Fight”), streams July 5. The remaining episodes debut on the streamer each Monday. Learning the police have dropped the hit-and-run case of her young son, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) ingratiates herself into the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she deems responsible, and plots to kill him. “Beast” is based on the Nicholas Blake novel.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Review: Eric Bana riveting in Aussie crime drama ‘The Dry’

A headline and a letter draw a big city federal agent, Aaron Falk (Eric Bana), back to his hometown of Kiewarra after 20 years away in the compelling Australian crime drama “ The Dry.” His childhood friend Luke (Martin Dingle Wall) is presumed to have murdered his wife and young son before killing himself. Only the infant was spared. A note from Luke’s father, Gerry (Bruce Spence) implores Aaron to come to the funeral, alluding to a lie he knows they told.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Staircase star gives update on new Colin Firth true-crime drama

The Staircase is one of the most popular true-crime docuseries there is, so when it was announced that the Netflix show would be transformed into a dramatised series, fans were ecstatic. The news was made even more exciting by its stellar cast, which consists of Colin Firth, Toni Collette and...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Too Close Brings a Feminist Slant to the Crime Drama Genre

In the new AMC+ original series Too Close, grief and motherhood are intrinsically linked. The captivating miniseries stars Emily Watson as Dr. Emily Robertson, a forensic psychologist tasked with determining if a patient’s post-traumatic amnesia is legitimate, or an excuse for the abhorrent crime she’s accused of committing. Too Close premiered in April in the UK, and all three episodes are now available exclusively on AMC+ in the United States.
Video GamesThe Verge

Famicom Detective Club brings more great crime drama to the Switch

There’s something about the Nintendo Switch that makes it a great fit for murder mystery stories. Just like a good novel, these are games best enjoyed while curled up in a comfy chair with a warm drink, ideally when it’s dark and rainy outside. That’s one of the reasons why games like Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and Murder By Numbers are best enjoyed on Nintendo’s tablet, which lets you play wherever you want. It’s also what makes the Famicom Detective Club series so interesting — a pair of long-lost titles from the ‘80s that have been given a fresh new life.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Eric Bana Capably Leads The Dry's Dehydrated Outback Crime Drama

Australian Gothic The Dry sets its crime drama in the fictional small town of Kiewarra, where trust is as scarce as water. A grisly murder-suicide brings a big city big shot back to his roots, where his troubled past awaits him. As you may have guessed, even under the harsh sun, all is not what it seems. You couldn’t get a more standard definition of this genre out of a kit, but The Dry’s thirst for nuance and originality isn’t entirely damning. Director Robert Connolly’s adaptation of Jane Harper’s bestseller approaches its familiar elements with a realism as unembellished as its title, capably but unexcitingly walking us through its sunbaked beats.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Wool: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series Starring Rebecca Ferguson

Wool has been ordered to series by Apple TV+. The upcoming dystopian drama series will star Rebecca Ferguson (above) and is based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels. A premiere date and additional casting will be revealed at a later date. Apple TV+ revealed more about Wool in a press...
TV Serieswhattowatch.com

‘Mare of Easttown’ — A familiar yet fresh take on crime drama

This post contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown. Crime dramas are a favorite subgenre embraced by network TV, cable, and streaming, which runs the gamut of long-running procedurals and limited series. The detective at the heart of the case on a prestige cop show is so dedicated to the job that their home life is a mess, and the one thing they cannot seem to fix is themselves. A sour demeanor but with the propensity for making wisecracks is another signifier, as is the lone wolf status that is challenged when they are paired with an officer that plays by the rules. Beer (or hard liquor), endless coffee, and junk food make up their diet — it is also likely that you can bum a smoke from this protagonist.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

'Shogun' Series at FX Casts Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis in Lead Roles

“Shogun” is based on the James Clavell novel of the same name. It is set in feudal Japan and charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai: John Blackthorne (Jarvis), a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him; Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.
Moviesinews.co.uk

Cush Jumbo on The Beast Must Die and Hamlet: ‘I was always skint, I had three jobs to make the rent’

If Cush Jumbo is tired, she is not showing it. Currently shooting Netflix’s Harlan Coben thriller Stay Close in Manchester, the 35-year-old is spending her spare time preparing to play Hamlet at the Young Vic and hanging out with her “travelling circus” of a family (tech developer husband Sean Griffin and their three-year-old son Maximilian). Yet, in conversation, she is a bundle of enthusiasm, vitality and good humour.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Panic: Who's Who in Amazon's Addictive New Teen Drama

Amazon returns to the world of YA TV this week with Panic, a new teen drama based on Lauren Oliver’s 2014 novel of the same name. Set in the sultry heat of a Texas summer, Panic follows a group of freshly-graduated high school students as they participate in a deadly competition that offers a cash prize and — most importantly — a chance to escape their small town. The drama boasts an impressive cast of up-and-coming young actors and a handful of familiar faces in the roles of their parents, promising viewers of all generations a little something to enjoy.
TV SeriesArgus Observer Online

BritBox To Adapt M.L. Longworth’s Crime Novels Into TV Series ‘Murder In Provence’

M.L. Longworth’s popular detective novels are being adapted into a television series for BritBox’s first U.S. and U.K. co-production. According to Deadline, English playwright and actress Shelagh Stephenson (who has writing credits on Downton Abbey) will write Murder In Provence, a three-episode series for the BBC and ITV streamer. It will be produced by Monumental Television, the production company behind period drama Harlots and the British sitcom Ghosts.