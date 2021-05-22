The Beast Must Die: seen enough doom-laden crime dramas? Think again

This post contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown. Crime dramas are a favorite subgenre embraced by network TV, cable, and streaming, which runs the gamut of long-running procedurals and limited series. The detective at the heart of the case on a prestige cop show is so dedicated to the job that their home life is a mess, and the one thing they cannot seem to fix is themselves. A sour demeanor but with the propensity for making wisecracks is another signifier, as is the lone wolf status that is challenged when they are paired with an officer that plays by the rules. Beer (or hard liquor), endless coffee, and junk food make up their diet — it is also likely that you can bum a smoke from this protagonist.