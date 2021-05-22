The Beast Must Die: seen enough doom-laden crime dramas? Think again
Every streaming service must go through the stages of evolution: from bacteria to swamp-thing to biped. First, it launches with a load of old shows you forgot had ever existed, perhaps some films you have already seen twice; then, the first round of original programming, quite often a high watermark though with some strange missteps, when studios commission in the dark without the spectral idea of “an audience” there to shape it; then, the third stage, humanoid, when the new series are so regular that quality control has gone, and for every big-budget drama there’s also a competitive reality show about peeling bananas or something.www.theguardian.com