newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage County, OH

Portage County grand jury indicts Akron man in fatal shooting of teen in Ravenna

record-courier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Portage County grand jury has indicted an Akron man in connection with the shooting death of an Akron teen in Ravenna early last year. Lynden A. Jones, 19, is charged with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies, and first-degree misdemeanor weapons while intoxicated in the death of 17-year-old Dominic A. Diaz-Francis, according to the indictment.

www.record-courier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
Ravenna, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ravenna, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Fugitive#First Aid#County Police#Ohio Shooting#Grand Jury#County Jail#Ems#Gps#Ravenna Police#Man#Teen#Reckless Homicide#Suspect#Investigators#Incident#Arraignment#Reporter Jeff Saunders#Woodgate Blvd#Austin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Two Akron men plead not guilty to charges for fatal shooting

Two Akron men pleaded not guilty during recent video arraignments in Summit County Common Pleas Court to charges stemming from a fatal shooting in December. Kashmair Mingo, 22, and Javion Rankin, 19, are being held at the Summit County Jail on $1 million, 10 percent bonds, which means they would need to post $100,000 to be released.
Akron, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

7-year-old shot in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old boy. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Clay St. around 9 p.m. Sunday. They found a 7-year-old who had been shot in the hand and leg, according to...
Akron, OHPosted by
Newsweek

Mother Charged After 7-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself With Gun He Found Under Couch

A mother in Akron, Ohio, was arrested and charged on Sunday after her 7-year-old son accidentally shot himself with a gun he discovered under a couch. According to WEWS-TV in Cleveland, officers with the Akron Police Department responded to a home near the 700 block of Clay Street at around 8:50 p.m. local time on Sunday following reports of a shooting involving a child.
Akron, OHwhbc.com

Akron Man Enters Plea in 2020 Shooting Death of Local MMA Fighter

AKRON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30-year-old Akron man Friday entered a guilty plea to an aggravated murder charge in connection with the shooting death of an Akron MMA fighter. Christopher Blouir will be sentenced on June 25 at 1 p.m. 30-year-old Isaiah Chapman was shot dead outside...
Ohio StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Car crashes into Ohio home, bursts into flames, killing driver

AKRON, Ohio – A car hit a pole and a sign, then crashed into the garage of an Ohio home and caught fire, killing the driver, authorities said. The Akron police department said the westbound car went out of control and struck a utility pole and a stop sign at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
Green, OHwhbc.com

Summit Sheriff’s Office Looking for Green Robber

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has pretty good surveillance images of the man who robbed a Circle K in the city of Green early Saturday morning. The robber made off with cash. Here’s the information from the sheriff’s office:. The suspect is described...
Akron, OHcleveland19.com

Akron man pleads guilty in Reed Avenue murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that Christopher Blouir, 30, of Akron, pleaded guilty to shooting 30-year-old Isaiah Chapman. On April 7 of 2020, Blouir shot and killed Chapman outside a home on Reed Avenue. Blouir pleaded guilty to five different counts including Aggravated Murder...
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Medical emergency caused death, crash in Akron's North Hill area

A medical emergency caused the death of a man found in a crashed car Thursday in Akron. Scott Gotschall, 42, was found dead in a vehicle that crashed into a tree behind a residence in the 1300 block of North Howard in the North Hill neighborhood. The Summit County Medical...
Akron, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Akron man found guilty in series of cold-case rapes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man was found guilty in a series of cold-case rapes, one dating back to 2011. Prentice Smith, 45, of Anderson Avenue in Akron, was found guilty on Friday by a Summit County jury of the following charges: 5 counts of rape with sexually violent predator specifications and 4 counts of kidnapping, according to a release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.
Summit County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Summit County investigators release photos of Green robbery suspect

GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a store in Green was robbed early Saturday morning. It happened at the Circle K on Massillon Road at about 2 a.m. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators released surveillance photos...
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

One dead after car catches fire in Akron crash

AKRON, Ohio – A 34-year-old man died early Saturday after the car he was driving crashed and caught fire, police said. The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Manning and Russell avenues, just north of Interstate 77 in Akron’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, Akron police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said.
Portage County, OHrecord-courier.com

Portage County crime reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive. • An Olmsby Drive man, 21, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence after he allegedly took a relative’s vehicle without permission and then police stopped him in the vehicle by his home at 8:22 p.m. May 8. The man was arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent on Monday and released on a personal bond, with conditions that he not drive and that he have no uninvited contact with the relative or his property.