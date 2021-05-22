Portage County grand jury indicts Akron man in fatal shooting of teen in Ravenna
A Portage County grand jury has indicted an Akron man in connection with the shooting death of an Akron teen in Ravenna early last year. Lynden A. Jones, 19, is charged with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies, and first-degree misdemeanor weapons while intoxicated in the death of 17-year-old Dominic A. Diaz-Francis, according to the indictment.www.record-courier.com