Pride 2021: Big cities ‘playing the safe card’ with small gatherings, virtual events
Holly Duchmann, who lives in Lafayette, Louisiana, plans to attend a Pride celebration for the first time this year. “In the years before the pandemic, while I was out to my friends, I was still really scared to go to Pride,” Duchmann, 27, said. “Because I’m bisexual, I kind of pass as straight a lot, and so that kind of created anxiety with me for years, making me feel like I didn't really belong in the LGBT community.”www.nbcnews.com