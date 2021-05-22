newsbreak-logo
Gene Taylor optimistic about future as trying athletic year ends for K-State Wildcats

Wichita Eagle
A trying and forgettable athletic year is coming to a close for the Kansas State Wildcats. For the first time in three decades, they were unable to reach the postseason in any of their highest-profile sports — football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball or volleyball. And the K-State baseball team likely needs to win a trophy at the Big 12 Tournament next week for the Wildcats to avoid getting shut out in that sport, as well.

www.kansas.com
