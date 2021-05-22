Gene Taylor optimistic about future as trying athletic year ends for K-State Wildcats

To say that this weekend’s games between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats had it all would be an understatement. There was great pitching, great hitting, great defense, close games, ejections, walk-offs, and pretty much everything else you can think of. K-State took two out of three and finished it off on Saturday night by hitting a walk-off home run for the first time since 2009. This series win marked the second time this season that K-State has taken two out of three from the No. 5 team in the country, and the first time they have done this in school history.