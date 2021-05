Barcelona are now almost certainly out of the title race in La Liga after failing to go top of the table for at least 24 hours thanks to a horrible 3-3 draw against Levante on Tuesday night. After earning a solid two-goal lead in the first half, the Blaugrana conceded three times in the final period and Ronald Koeman had one of the worst coaching performances in recent memory to cost Barça two points and pretty much guarantee they will not win the title this season.