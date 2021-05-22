Bayern Munich ruled out of €600m Haaland race as Premier League picked as 'only' destination for striker
The Bundesliga champions would welcome another prolific forward onto their books, but a raid on Borussia Dortmund remains unlikely. Bayern Munich will not be joining the clamour for Erling Haaland because they simply cannot afford to put a deal in place, says Markus Babbel, with a transfer package required to land the Borussia Dortmund striker expected to cost any suitor up to €600 million (£517m/$733m).www.chatsports.com