(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Mumbai, Maharashtra May 24, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The last day of January 2021 saw the conclusion of the group stages of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Enter the vicious Super League. Before we dive into the fast-paced drama of the first evening of the Super League, here is a brief of what went down on the last day of the group stage on the 31st of January 2021.