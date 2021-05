The Wall's Yummies are one of the latest products from the Unilever-owned brand as part of its Responsibly Made For Kids lineup to help make it easier for parents and caregivers to find options for little ones. The product comes in Berry and Tropical flavor options, which come in packs of four and come in at 49-calories each with no artificial flavors or colors in the mix. The Tropical variety is infused with lime gummies, while the Berry variety is made with strawberry gummies.