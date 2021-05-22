Glastonbury live stream featuring Coldplay and Wolf Alice will ‘help to secure the festival’s return in 2022’

Glastonbury Festival has added more names to its ticketed livestream on May 22nd. New names for the five-hour show, dubbed Live At Worthy Farm, include PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker and Róisín Murphy, who will perform alongside Honey Dijon. These acts, plus the likes of Kano and Kurupt FM, will be streamed from various locations across the farm from 7 PM BST. All the artists waived their fees for the event. Punters can tune in from their own homes for £20 or visit a number of participating cinemas across the UK. Find out more info here. The money raised will go towards the festival proper, which lost £5million following last year's cancellation, the Guardian reports. Glastonbury was later awarded £900,000 by Arts Council England. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Dugdale, Live At Worthy Farm is the first in a series of alternative events scheduled at the iconic site this year. Worthy Farm will operate as a family campsite, while Emily Eavis has applied for a license to host a two-day festival in September, the details of which are still TBC. Watch a trailer for Live At Worthy Farm, and check out the timetable.