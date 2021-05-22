Williamstown Diversity Committee Losing Five Persons of Color
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Toward the end of the latest meeting of the town's diversity committee, Kerri Nicoll noted a sobering statistic. "I feel the need to call particular attention to what we're seeing, which is the first majority person of color committee in our town where, if I'm counting right, five out of six of those people of color will not be continuing the work," Nicoll said. "I hope this forces our town to reckon with its past, its present, what we're doing.