Inter Milan Lele Oriali unsure if Conte will stay

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan chief Lele Oriali is unsure if coach Antonio Conte will stay next season. Oriali says Inter are champions thanks to Conte's work. He said, “His preparation is incredible. Without a crowd, you could see how much Inter are organized, it's an orchestra perfectly directed by Conte. “The greatness...

