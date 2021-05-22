newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Ranking the 63 smartest dog breeds

By Sabienna Bowman
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.

www.msn.com
View All 23 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breed#Working Dog#Breeds#Dog Park#Labrador#American#Canadian Kennel Clubs#Dog Owners#Ranking#Canine Devotees#Categories#Obedience Trial Judges#Adaptive Intelligence#Book#Community#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
crossroadstoday.com

Most popular dog breeds that don’t shed

Allergic to dogs and cats. And for those with asthma, the prevalence of dog allergies is even higher. While no dog breed is truly hypoallergenic, some breeds cause less of a reaction to allergy sufferers. Breeds with coats that only shed a little bit or not at all may produce less pet dander—one common trigger for those with allergies. For the sniffler in your family, Stacker compiled a list of the 26 most popular dog breeds that don’t shed based on 2020 data from the American Kennel Club's (AKC) Hypoallergenic Dogs list; those that don't have a ranking are either not registered with the AKC, or they are newly registered this year.
Newsweek

The 25 Most Obedient Small Dog Breeds

When we consider a dog's intelligence, we are usually thinking about how obedient or trainable it is. Although being intelligent does impact how a dog learns, the genetics of each breed can determine personality and how likely the dog is to obey its owner. Some working breeds are notoriously obedient,...
Petsarcamax.com

My Pet World: How to help a grieving dog cope with the loss of a canine friend

We just had to put our 15-year-old mini poodle mix down as he was unwell and suffering. His half-sister is one month apart in age, and they have never been separated. We adopted them together. They slept on top of each other, ate out of the same food bowl (although we always provided two) and drank out of same water bowl. She is getting sick over this now. She waits at the door for him, doesn't sleep at night, jumps up at every sound and wanders around looking for him. We don’t know what to do. We can't get another dog at this point to keep her company. Do we remove his beds from next to hers? What can we do for her? – Annette, Glendale, New York.
Petsiheartcats.com

Puppy Cats: 21 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

While felines aren’t known for sharing much in common with canines, there are some cat breeds that act like dogs, which means you just might have the best of both worlds if you have a puppy cat on your hands!. The idea of doglike cats certainly surprises some people as...
PetsAOL Corp

The 13 Best Indoor Dogs for Homebodies

As humans, we tend to consider cats indoor pets and dogs outdoor pets. Surprise! Some dogs love being inside. Each feline and canine breed has a different environmental preference—generally speaking. Of course, an animal’s unique history and personality will tell you much more about what they need to be happy and healthy. But breed tendencies can help prospective dog owners decide which pup is best.
Petszenger.news

Bath Time! How Different Dog Breeds Face It

There is much debate as to how often it is necessary to bathe a pet dog. “I usually try to bathe my dog twice a month,” said Teresa de Jesús Arroyo Hernández, who lives in Boca del Río, Veracruz. “It is a French Poodle. I would bathe it every week, but I have been told that bathing it so often would be detrimental to its health. I try to take care of it, so my dog doesn’t get too dirty.”
Animalsthesprucepets.com

Tosa Inu: Dog Breed Profile

The Tosa, sometimes referred to as the Tosa Ken, Tosa Inu, or Japanese Mastiff, is a mastiff-type breed that was developed in Japan for dog fighting. Today, Tosas are still used in dog fighting in Japan, an activity which is legal. In most other parts of the world, where dog fighting is banned, the Tosa is a watchdog, guard dog, and companion.
PetsThe Southern

Most popular house-friendly dogs

The American Kennel Club’s directory includes more than 192 registered breeds. Here's a look at the ones that are most house-friendly.
Petsthesprucepets.com

26 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Anyone With Allergies

From energetic playdates to cozy cuddles, there’s always something to be excited about as a dog owner. But perhaps the worst thing about it is dealing with shedding. Not only is it a hassle to deal with, but pet hair allergies also make shedding a huge problem. We have good news—there are breeds out there that don’t shed. These hypoallergenic breeds will be your new furry (or not) canine best friend.
popwrapped.com

4 Dog Breeds You Can Keep In An Apartment

If you have always wanted a dog, but the fact that you live in an apartment is preventing you from getting it, then you really need to think about it once again. Why would this be stopping you? Sure, things are a bit different when keeping dogs in apartments and when they have a big house and a large yard to run around, but here’s the thing. This doesn’t have to mean that you can never get a canine and that it won’t get used to a life in an apartment. After all, so many people are doing it and all you have to do is learn more about how to do it yourself and then get yourself a puppy.
Petsmarthastewart.com

The Average Pet Owner Spends $111 Each Month on Their Furry Friend

If you're one of the millions of Americans who brought home a new pandemic puppy or cat during 2020, then you're likely familiar with the monthly costs associated with owning a furry friend. From pet food and treats to toys and trips to the vets, caring for these beloved family members doesn't come cheap. According to a new study, the average pet owner spends $111 each month on their animal, which adds up to $13,320 in 10 years—the average lifespan of most dogs and cats. This does not include the average $176, which is spent on initial supplies and adoption fees.
Petscascadebusnews.com

Best Dog Breed for Your Health and Personality

Having a furry companion in your life can bring many rewards in your life. If you have a dog as a lifelong companion, it will offer you affection, love, lower your blood pressure, reduce depression, and keep your immune system strong. However, it is important to find the right dog...
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Rescue on May 14

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Rescue presented five dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Kiwi is a beautiful 15-week-old girl. She loves exploring and then taking a good nap! Kiwi is 23 pounds now so will likely be a good size dog, as her mom is large. Like all puppies, she needs help with her house training skills.
Petspetplace.com

Do Dogs Have Dominant Paws?

Just 10% of the world’s population signs their name with their left hand. So, if you’re reading this, chances are you’re a righty like me. Research suggests that right- and left-handedness have implications far beyond the page. Studies have identified differences in the brains of right-handed, left-handed, and ambidextrous individuals, affecting how they process information, organize thoughts, and regulate their emotions.
Petspowerofpositivity.com

This German Shepherd Proves That Dogs Really Do Make the Best Friends

If you have a German Shepherd, you know firsthand that they’re one of the most loyal, protective breeds around. There’s a reason why police departments often choose this dog to work in their K9 units. Not only are they highly intelligent, they’re brave, strong, and work well under pressure. They also have great stamina, able to work long hours without tiring easily.
Huron Daily Tribune

Least popular dog breeds in America

Using data from the American Kennel Club, Stacker ranked the least popular dog breeds in America—from Leonbergers to Norwegian lundehunds—as of 2021.