Watch this Nautilus secure a kill with a crazy trick recall

If you wonder if you can dual-wield in Biomutant, let me tell you that you are in luck. This option does exist in the game, and you can do it in various ways. Dual-wielding gives you the benefit of equipping two one-handed slash weapons, one in each hand. This grants you the possibility of simultaneously having two different passive abilities, if those weapons do have one included in their kit, making you far stronger than just having a single weapon equipped. Expect some fast-hitting attacks as well, fitting the playstyle of an assassin or agile warrior. In order to see how you can dual-wield in Biomutant, take a look below.