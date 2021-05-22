Watch this Nautilus secure a kill with a crazy trick recall
The unexpected Dredge Line will always be the deadliest one, as one tricky Nautilus showed in a recent game. A trending clip on social media shows a Nautilus fooling the enemy bot lane into thinking he had recalled. With this simple trick, Nautilus stealthily remained in the lane and baited the enemy into a fight. This resulted in those enemies getting a bad surprise when Nautilus used Dredge Line (Q) from the bush to secure a sneaky kill, which might enable other players to try out the same thing in solo queue.www.msn.com