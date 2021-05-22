newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Watch this Nautilus secure a kill with a crazy trick recall

msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unexpected Dredge Line will always be the deadliest one, as one tricky Nautilus showed in a recent game. A trending clip on social media shows a Nautilus fooling the enemy bot lane into thinking he had recalled. With this simple trick, Nautilus stealthily remained in the lane and baited the enemy into a fight. This resulted in those enemies getting a bad surprise when Nautilus used Dredge Line (Q) from the bush to secure a sneaky kill, which might enable other players to try out the same thing in solo queue.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clip#Riot#Recall#Monsters#Dredge Line#Fight#Crowd Control#Solo Queue#Edge#Base#Platinum Rank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
LifestyleFort Wayne Journal Gazette

K & M International recalls Wild Republic Slap Watches

K & M International recalls Wild Republic slap watches due to the coin cell battery inside the slap watches can fall out, posing battery ingestion and choking hazards to young children. Consumers should immediately take the slap watches away from children, stop using them and contact Wild Republic for a...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Apex Legends Player Discovers Trick For Perfect Recoil Management

Apex Legends players looking to hone their skills in the highly competitive battle royale may have to start strengthening their wrist muscles. That’s according to a new video posted by popular content creator Torje, at least, who claims to have shared a strategy used by pros such as CLG Lou and COL Monsoon. This trick, they say, is dubbed the “Oscillation Method” and involves having the user rotate their limbs in tandem with the recoil pattern of any given weapon.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Lovingly retro 2D fighter Blazing Strike coming in 2022

Fighting games may have lost their arcade homes to time, but nothing can stop their spirit. That much is abundantly true when it comes to Blazing Strike, a brand new 2D fighting game on the way from RareBreed Makes Games that was announced to be published by Aksys Games late last week. Aiming to recapture the “excitement and nostalgia” of games from Capcom and SNK, among others, it’s boasting its own cast of characters and range of systems melded with more modern mechanics.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League player fakes recall to set up a sneaky kill in lane

A League of Legends player managed to completely fake their recall and fool the enemy team before grabbing a kill in a bottom lane skirmish. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a League player who was playing Nautilus managed to get almost all of their recall animation off before stepping into a nearby bush.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Rainbow Six Siege reveals Thunderbird's arrival in Operation North Star next month

Ubisoft has detailed its latest defender who'll be coming to multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six Siege next month as part of the game's next operation, entitled North Star. Thunderbird is a defender with a gadget called the Kona Healing Station, which she can drop on a map to heal her teammates. However, it also heals foes as well as friends, so she can move it and redeploy it after a short recharge to make sure the healing goes where it needs to. The station can also revive downed players, if they can crawl close enough to the station.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Will Overwatch 2 be free to play?

Overwatch is slowly approaching its next big step. With graphical updates and fundamental changes on the horizon, fans are looking forward to re-exploring their favorite game in Overwatch 2. In addition to abilities getting tweaked, the core gameplay of Overwatch will change since the game is transitioning to a five-vs-five...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Blizzard is testing an Apex Legends-style ping system for Overwatch 2

The Overwatch development team revealed they’re testing a ping-like system for Overwatch 2 similar to the one used in other competitive shooters like Apex Legends and Valorant. Overwatch players have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming sequel. In addition to everything revealed at BlizzConline 2021, the developers...
Video Gamesestnn.com

WoW: TBC Classic Fastest Ways To Hit Level 70

With a new expansion, comes more levels. Don’t worry though, we’ve got a few options for you. Normally when you head into an expansion the idea is simple. Go through the big portal and do all the quests. Job done, max level achieved, guide over. For TBC, however, why not try something a little different? While just questing is perfectly fine, and we’ll give some tips to optimize that, there are other ways, one, in particular, looks like it’ll be very popular.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Battlefield 2021/Battlefield 6 Full Reveal Trailer Leaked

Last week, we shared some GIFs from the upcoming trailer for Battlefield 2021/Battlefield 6. And, from the looks of it, the full reveal trailer has been leaked online, and you can watch it below. Do note that this appears to be a trailer from an older build. Thus, it will...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Biomutant – How to Dual Wield Weapons

If you wonder if you can dual-wield in Biomutant, let me tell you that you are in luck. This option does exist in the game, and you can do it in various ways. Dual-wielding gives you the benefit of equipping two one-handed slash weapons, one in each hand. This grants you the possibility of simultaneously having two different passive abilities, if those weapons do have one included in their kit, making you far stronger than just having a single weapon equipped. Expect some fast-hitting attacks as well, fitting the playstyle of an assassin or agile warrior. In order to see how you can dual-wield in Biomutant, take a look below.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Blizzard devs tease Overwatch 2 tournament mode, clans & combating smurfs

Overwatch 2 is set to bring in plenty of new features and modes with the sequel that fans should keep a close eye on as the game fast approaches. While most of the community’s attention is on the new 5v5 gameplay changes, there are a lot of system upgrades and additions to Overwatch that could severely change how the game is played and who we play with.
Video GamesKotaku

No Need To Wait: Fans Made Their Own Version Of Overwatch 2

After last week’s Overwatch 2 developer livestream, one fan created some of the changes coming in the new game in Overwatch’s workshop mode. In workshop mode, players can create custom games that allow them to do anything from train their aiming skills to play an Overwatch-ified version of Flappy Bird or Bejeweled. Reddit user Ajfis3, who is no stranger to making cool shit in Overwatch, used the workshop to give players a chance to experience what Overwatch 2 might feel like ahead of whenever the game’s actually released. The game mode recreates the changes announced during Thursday’s Overwatch 2 livestream, including reducing the number of players on each team from six to five, adding hero-specific changes like giving Zarya a second charge on her bubble shield, and implementing role passive abilities like reduced tank knockback and support passive healing.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Overwatch 2: Bastion's Possible Rework for Recon and Sentry Forms

Several days after a livestream showcase, Blizzard hosted Overwatch's fifth anniversary of its developer AMA on Reddit. The company gave fans the chance to ask any questions that they may have about the upcoming sequel. Redditor “Classic_Lee” posted the question about Bastion being reworked from the ground up. They referenced...
Behind Viral VideosThe Berrics Canteen

Watch Tightbooth Production’s ‘Security Level ∞’ Video Here

Tightbooth Production’s Shinpei Ueno, the master lens technician (and super creative skater) behind the Lenz series of full-lengths, has dropped another masterpiece this morning. But his ‘Security Level ∞’ video—featuring Rio Morishige, Ayahiro Uratsuka, Ryuhei Kitazume, and Rinku Konishi getting kicked out of everywhere—doesn’t require special clearance… watch it above!
Video GamesGematsu

Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons coming to PC on June 10

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Rideon will release turn-based strategy RPG Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons for PC via Steam on June 10, the companies announced. Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Switch. Here is an overview of the game,...