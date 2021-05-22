newsbreak-logo
Attack on Titan Museum Opening Marked With Sprawling Fan Event

 4 days ago

The hometown of Attack on Titan author, Hajime Isayama, has staged a grand fan event to mark the opening of a museum dedicated to the celebrated Manga series. Hita, on the southernmost of Japan's main islands, Kyushu, was seen as the perfect place to host a museum to the series, which has sold 100 million copies since first publishing in 2009.

