'Indiana Jones' Trailer Shows All Four Films Remastered in Stunning 4K Ultra HD
Paramount has officially unveiled a trailer for its 4K Ultra HD remaster of the Indiana Jones films. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer, which is available on YouTube in 4K, highlights the action of Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr. throughout the years. Loyal fans will be pleased to see that Paramount remastered 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The remaster of all four films is a celebration of the franchise’s 40th anniversary and will be available as a box set.hypebeast.com