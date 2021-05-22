Jeremy Paxman: Kirstie Allsopp, Jeremy Vine and more share messages following presenter’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

Fellow TV presenters are sharing messages of support for Jeremy Paxman after he announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The veteran broadcaster revealed the news of his diagnosis yesterday (21 May).

Paxman said his symptoms were “currently mild” and that he is “receiving excellent treatment”. He also added that he has no plans to stop working.

In light of the news, fans and colleagues of the former Newsnight host have taken to social media to share messages of support.

Jeremy Vine shared the news on Twitter, adding: “Sending my best wishes to my former colleague.”

Sky News presenter Kay Burley posted an image of the pair together, accompanied by the caption: “Very sorry to hear reports that my old buddy Jeremy Paxman has Parkinson’s.”

“I knew very little about Parkinson’s, but as a follower of @ruskin147 I have learned a bit more and so understand #JeremyPaxman’s announcement better than I might have,” wrote Kirstie Allsopp . “Twitter has many downsides, but when it comes to campaigns and information it can come into its own.”

Former ITV News presenter, Alastair Stewart quipped: “Paxo to Parkinsons: ‘Oh come off it!’. Good luck my friend.”

TV presenter Nicky Campbell – who spoke to Paxman for an episode of his podcast One of the Family last month – wrote: “Love Jeremy Paxman. National treasure. We’re rooting for him. He is on seriously cracking form on this podcast.”

Writing in a column due to be printed in Saga magazine, via The Telegraph , Paxman wrote: “I will not pretend that being diagnosed with an incurable brain disease is fun.

“But it could be worse. I have at least the consolation of being in the enjoyable company of people like Billy Conolly and Alan Alda.”

Both the comedian and M*A*S*H star have previously been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is the world’s second most common neurodegenerative disorder, behind Alzheimer’s disease .