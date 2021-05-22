Knoxville Graduation Tomorrow

newsbreak-logo
The Knoxville High School Graduation is this Sunday at the high school gymnasium. Superintendent Cassi Pearson says anyone can attend to send the senior class off to their future. The ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m. Sunday inside the Knoxville High School gym. Mask usage is optional.

