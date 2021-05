When it comes to music videos, artists have about four minutes to change our lives forever. That sounds a bit sensationalist, but it’s honestly the truth. A good music video changes your life. The impact it has on you can be huge. Most people remember where they were the first time they saw Toxic by Britney Spears – the first time they saw all the wig changes, the lasers, the motorbike, THE AIR HOSTESS OUTFIT.