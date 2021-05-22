Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT NITRO+ Special Edition features TOXIC Extreme PCB

While AMD has already released a number of Radeon 6000 series graphics cards onto the market, there are still a handful of models yet to go. Of these, the 6600 and 6600 XT perhaps represent some of the biggest curiosities from consumers. Namely, I suspect, because we hope that these will offer nice gaming performance with a reasonable price tag. But, of course, we also hope that they might actually be available to purchase in decent quantities (yes, perhaps that’s a little optimistic). Well, if you have been eagerly anticipating the launch of these GPUs, then we have some potentially exciting news. Following a report via Videocardz, new EEC registrations have been submitted by ASRock, and within them, we see several references made to both their 6600 and 6600 XT graphics cards!