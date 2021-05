With graphics cards (of practically any description) currently being akin to hen’s teeth in terms of availability, it’s not unusual that retailers have been looking towards creative means of making their price tags more appealing. Well, more visually reasonable, at least. One such tactic that has been deployed is the use of bundle deals. – Although traditionally, this market is usually more reserved for processors and motherboards, many have now chosen to opt for the comparatively less expensive motherboard and GPU combination. – Following a report via Chiphell, however, some are already suggesting that, in terms of individual numbers, this will lead to a significant drop in motherboard sales by the Summer.