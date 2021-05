A JUDGE has thrown out a challenge of the 2020 state election results that was filed by five losing Republican candidates. Former congressional candidates John Paul Moran and Caroline Colarusso, state Senate candidate Steven Hall, and state representative candidates Ingrid Centurion and Craig Valdez had challenged the state law that allowed voters to vote by mail for any reason during the COVID-19 pandemic. They asked a judge to overturn the November 2020 election results, order a new election, and prevent Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin from implementing a variety of voting practices in the future, including mail-in ballot applications and voting and early voting (which has existed for several election cycles).