newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 05:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the mid 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s on the lakes and in the upper 50s on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! * Strong winds are also expected this weekend with gusts up to 20 mph from the southwest. If boating on large bodies of water, these strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat, canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Piscataquis County, ME
State
Maine State
County
Hancock County, ME
City
Washington, ME
County
Penobscot County, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
County
Somerset County, ME
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Cold Weather#Extreme Weather#Central Piscataquis#Coastal Hancock#Coastal Washington#Interior Hancock#The Maine Warden Service#Northeast Aroostook#Southern Penobscot#Northern Somerset#Northwest Aroostook#Central Penobscot#Northern Penobscot#Northern Piscataquis#Northern Washington#Southeast Aroostook#Gusts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Penobscot Township, or 9 miles east of Bucksport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Verona Island, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Penobscot, Clifton, Otis and Verona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Aroostook County, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine. What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?. U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of...
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Aroostook DEVELOPING SHOWERS WITH SMALL HAIL WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 942 AM EDT, a strong shower was located near Fish River Lake, or 10 miles south of Deboullie Mountain, moving northeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this shower. It is possible within the next hour that thunder may accompany this developing area of showers. Locations impacted include Fort Kent, Eagle Lake, Deboullie Mountain, New Canada, Big Machias Lake, Fish River Lake, Cross Lake, Wallagrass, Winterville, Guerette, Soldier Pond and Saint John. This includes State Highway 11 between Winterville and Wallagrass.