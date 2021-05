Those who would like to take to the skies in a historic airplane can do just that this weekend at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. The Experimental Aircraft Association will be offering rides in its 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B airplane from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday afternoon. Flights cost $72 for adults and $52 for youth ages 17 and younger if purchased in advance. Walk-up tickets are also available for $77.