Police Cordon off the Crime scene area where 6 people were killed at a birthday partyYAHOO IMAGE. What do you do with a substance abuser who will not admit they have a problem? What do you also do when society blames the user and not the drugs? That is where America is right now with the raging gun violence and the inability of policymakers to take gun control seriously. On Wednesday, the 12th of May 2021, it was reported that a toddler shot his parents when he reached an unsecured loaded gun that was placed on a nightstand. Both parents survived; the mother was shot in the leg while the father suffered a gunshot wound to the head. However, the toddler suffered a minor injury as the recoil of the gun struck his face.