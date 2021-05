(EDITOR’S NOTE: I unofficially declare this Jerry West week, and will dedicate this week’s columns to the greatest West Virginis University legend of all-time. A couple of weeks back he sat for an hour interview with Buster Scher on The Buster Show, a podcast out of New York, and spoke of many things including what made him what he is, Michael Jordan, his memorabilia, what makes greatness and a good many other things. We thought we could take what he had to say and try to apply it to make your lives better, so this week we will dedicate to The Logo, Mr. Clutch or simply the best athlete to ever come out WVU.)