Rob Oller | No-hitter? Buzzer beater? Meh. Wowing fans becomes increasingly difficult

How many no-hitters would it take for you to stop going out of your way to watch the final few outs of a pitcher’s pursuit of history? It’s only mid-May, but I’ve already reached my quota. On April 9, I tuned in to see San Diego-area native Joe Musgrove complete the first no-no in Padres franchise history. On April 14, I watched White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón no-hit Cleveland. On May 5, I looked over the shoulder of Orioles ace John Means as he allowed a lone Seattle runner on a dropped third strike. And on May 7, I changed games to watch Wade Miley finish off Cleveland. That was when I hit my limit. As Miley celebrated, Oakland’s Sean Manaea was working on a no-hitter himself. But I didn’t switch feeds to see Manaea’s bid broken up in the eighth. My answer to the quota question, I discovered, was one more than Mr. Owl’s when asked how many licks it takes to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop: four.