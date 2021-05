To understate the magnitude of the game the Crew will play Wednesday night in Monterrey, Mexico, is to deny reality. After a 2-2 draw against CF Monterrey, a four-time champion of CONCACAF Champions League and one of the best clubs in Liga MX, the Crew can advance to the semifinals of the international competition — further than the club has ever gone before. It would also validate the Crew as a top club in CONCACAF that is on the level of some of the Mexican clubs that have dominated the tournament.